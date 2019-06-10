television

WarnerMedia brings on Comscore, iSpot and VideoAmp as measurement partners
2 days ago
Sabrina Sanchez
2 days ago
Sabrina Sanchez

WarnerMedia brings on Comscore, iSpot and VideoAmp as measurement partners

The decision comes amid growing calls to diversify TV measurement strategies.

You'll spend 33 full days staring at your phone this year: New Zenith media-consumption forecast
Jun 10, 2019
Staff Reporters
Jun 10, 2019
Staff Reporters

You'll spend 33 full days staring at your phone this year: New Zenith media-consumption forecast

Zenith's latest media-consumption forecast provides a detailed comparison of daily television and internet consumption across 11 APAC markets.

Connecting the dots in the TV ecosystem
May 20, 2019
Sukesh Singh

Connecting the dots in the TV ecosystem

Advertisers need an all-inclusive picture of return-on-investment to ensure campaigns flow smoothly between devices.

It’s time to think differently about TV
Apr 8, 2019
Brett Gillett

It’s time to think differently about TV

With faster insight into TV’s impact on multi-faceted marketing agendas, performance evaluation and optimisation will cease to be an afterthought.

Netflix achieves record market capitalization of $100 billion
Jan 24, 2018
Babar Khan Javed
Jan 24, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Netflix achieves record market capitalization of $100 billion

The market leader in video on demand experienced record growth in subscribers, beating analyst expectations.

TV industry starts global initiative to prove medium's power
Nov 21, 2017
Matthew Chapman
Nov 21, 2017
Matthew Chapman

TV industry starts global initiative to prove medium's power

The "Global TV Deck" initiative features figures from 19 countries initially and is being released to coincide with World Television Day.

