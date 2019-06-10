television
WarnerMedia brings on Comscore, iSpot and VideoAmp as measurement partners
The decision comes amid growing calls to diversify TV measurement strategies.
You'll spend 33 full days staring at your phone this year: New Zenith media-consumption forecast
Zenith's latest media-consumption forecast provides a detailed comparison of daily television and internet consumption across 11 APAC markets.
Connecting the dots in the TV ecosystem
Advertisers need an all-inclusive picture of return-on-investment to ensure campaigns flow smoothly between devices.
It’s time to think differently about TV
With faster insight into TV’s impact on multi-faceted marketing agendas, performance evaluation and optimisation will cease to be an afterthought.
Netflix achieves record market capitalization of $100 billion
The market leader in video on demand experienced record growth in subscribers, beating analyst expectations.
TV industry starts global initiative to prove medium's power
The "Global TV Deck" initiative features figures from 19 countries initially and is being released to coincide with World Television Day.
