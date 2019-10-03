telecommunications

Asia’s top telcos grapple with piracy boost in golden era of TV
Oct 3, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Asia’s top telcos grapple with piracy boost in golden era of TV

As viewers are offered more choice than ever before and TV production flourishes, so too does piracy.

5 brands/sectors to watch in Japan in 2018
Dec 19, 2017
David Blecken

5 brands/sectors to watch in Japan in 2018

Our pick of companies set to drive an increase in marketing activity in their respective fields.

Telecom driving growth in Southeast Asia's technical consumer goods market: GfK
Mar 6, 2013
Staff Reporters

Telecom driving growth in Southeast Asia's technical consumer goods market: GfK

SINGAPORE - Telecommunication remains the key driver of growth in Southeast Asia’s technical consumer goods (TCG) market, while Indonesia and Malaysia are the top growth markets in the region.

PCCW provides free Wi-Fi with HKTB
Jul 14, 2010
Jane Leung

PCCW provides free Wi-Fi with HKTB

HONG KONG – PCCW and Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) have partnered to offer free Wi-Fi services to heighten the travel experience in Hong Kong.

CSL and EEG join forces to recruit new singing stars in Hong Kong
Jul 6, 2010
Jane Leung

CSL and EEG join forces to recruit new singing stars in Hong Kong

one2free, a lifestyle mobile brand under CSL Limited in Hong Kong, is partnering with Emperor Entertainment Group (EEG) to recruit new blood in the Musicholic virtual singing contest.

Bates 141 New Delhi wins Zen Mobiles' creative business
Jul 2, 2010
Jane Leung

Bates 141 New Delhi wins Zen Mobiles' creative business

NEW DELHI – Zen Mobiles, part of India’s Teleecare Network, has appointed Bates 141 New Delhi after a pitch that involved Saatchi & Saatchi.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia