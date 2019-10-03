telecommunications
Asia’s top telcos grapple with piracy boost in golden era of TV
As viewers are offered more choice than ever before and TV production flourishes, so too does piracy.
5 brands/sectors to watch in Japan in 2018
Our pick of companies set to drive an increase in marketing activity in their respective fields.
Telecom driving growth in Southeast Asia's technical consumer goods market: GfK
SINGAPORE - Telecommunication remains the key driver of growth in Southeast Asia’s technical consumer goods (TCG) market, while Indonesia and Malaysia are the top growth markets in the region.
PCCW provides free Wi-Fi with HKTB
HONG KONG – PCCW and Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) have partnered to offer free Wi-Fi services to heighten the travel experience in Hong Kong.
CSL and EEG join forces to recruit new singing stars in Hong Kong
one2free, a lifestyle mobile brand under CSL Limited in Hong Kong, is partnering with Emperor Entertainment Group (EEG) to recruit new blood in the Musicholic virtual singing contest.
Bates 141 New Delhi wins Zen Mobiles' creative business
NEW DELHI – Zen Mobiles, part of India’s Teleecare Network, has appointed Bates 141 New Delhi after a pitch that involved Saatchi & Saatchi.
