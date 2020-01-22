talk

Indonesian and Thai consumers most chatty about brands online: Nielsen
Jan 22, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Indonesian and Thai consumers most chatty about brands online: Nielsen

They are leading the way moving interactions from offline conversations to social media interactions and brand endorsements

What Sorrell wanted for WPP
Apr 16, 2018
Atifa Silk

What Sorrell wanted for WPP

Just weeks before resigning as WPP chief, Martin Sorrell talked with Campaign Asia-Pacific about his vision for the holding company he built.

Sorrell: Long & short-term pressures create
Apr 9, 2018
Rick Boost

Sorrell: Long & short-term pressures create "an almost perfect storm"

Shortly before facing his own hurricane, Sorrell sat down with Campaign Asia-Pacific.

Creative crosstalk: Five questions for three Greater China ECDs
Nov 20, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Creative crosstalk: Five questions for three Greater China ECDs

Campaign Asia-Pacific asks a trio of ECDs from Cheil Hong Kong and OgilvyOne Shanghai some off-the-wall questions, leading to insights into their markets,the importance of achieving cultural relevance and the ingredients of virality.

Getting people to make time for your brands: Contagious
Sep 15, 2013
Emily Tan

Getting people to make time for your brands: Contagious

SPIKES ASIA 2013 - In an era where time is short and everything's a distraction, when a website that's just a quarter of a second slow can lose you a customer, brands have to work harder than ever to earn the customer's time, said Will Sansom, a consultant from Contagious Insider, the dedicated consultancy arm of Contagious Communications in his morning talk at Spikes Asia.

Spikes Asia launches TechTalk with MediaLink and OMG
Aug 28, 2013
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia launches TechTalk with MediaLink and OMG

SINGAPORE - This year's Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity will include a new content stream, TechTalk, presented by innovative tech companies from across Asia-Pacific.

