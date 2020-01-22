talk
Indonesian and Thai consumers most chatty about brands online: Nielsen
They are leading the way moving interactions from offline conversations to social media interactions and brand endorsements
What Sorrell wanted for WPP
Just weeks before resigning as WPP chief, Martin Sorrell talked with Campaign Asia-Pacific about his vision for the holding company he built.
Sorrell: Long & short-term pressures create "an almost perfect storm"
Shortly before facing his own hurricane, Sorrell sat down with Campaign Asia-Pacific.
Creative crosstalk: Five questions for three Greater China ECDs
Campaign Asia-Pacific asks a trio of ECDs from Cheil Hong Kong and OgilvyOne Shanghai some off-the-wall questions, leading to insights into their markets,the importance of achieving cultural relevance and the ingredients of virality.
Getting people to make time for your brands: Contagious
SPIKES ASIA 2013 - In an era where time is short and everything's a distraction, when a website that's just a quarter of a second slow can lose you a customer, brands have to work harder than ever to earn the customer's time, said Will Sansom, a consultant from Contagious Insider, the dedicated consultancy arm of Contagious Communications in his morning talk at Spikes Asia.
Spikes Asia launches TechTalk with MediaLink and OMG
SINGAPORE - This year's Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity will include a new content stream, TechTalk, presented by innovative tech companies from across Asia-Pacific.
