superunion

Trying times are times for trying
Jul 30, 2020
Tanja Crnogorac

Trying times are times for trying

Superunion's strategy director offers some advice for finding the line between opportunistic and authentic at times when people expect a brand to respond to cultural shifts.

Taiwan Mobile prepares for next stage with brand refresh
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Taiwan Mobile prepares for next stage with brand refresh

REBRANDING EXERCISES: Superunion upgraded the mobile carrier's logo and overall visual identity while introducing a new tagline. Read all about it and tell us what you think.

Lessons from Asia: Exemplary brands during COVID-19
Apr 13, 2020
Staff Reporters

Lessons from Asia: Exemplary brands during COVID-19

Branding experts give their view on some stand-out brands in Asia that have handled the crisis well, and what others can learn from their response. Superunion weighs-in first.

For CNY, Superunion invites you to join a Rat Race
Jan 24, 2020
Ad Nut

For CNY, Superunion invites you to join a Rat Race

One-upping agencies that merely offer best wishes for the new year, the agency has created a Year of the Rat version of Pac-Man.

Sorrell denies 'slapping' Superunion's Prior over Campaign Asia interview
Nov 17, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Sorrell denies 'slapping' Superunion's Prior over Campaign Asia interview

Former WPP chief was angry that ex-colleague called S4 Capital 'speck in rear-view mirror'.

New look for FairPrice aims to accentuate quality, origin, nutrition
Oct 29, 2019
Staff Reporters

New look for FairPrice aims to accentuate quality, origin, nutrition

Superunion creates a unified look for the NTUC house brand.

