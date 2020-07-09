subscription

Twitter hiring for people to work on new subscription platform
Jul 9, 2020
Omar Oakes

Twitter hiring for people to work on new subscription platform

"This a first for Twitter!", the company says in a move that could mean less reliance on ad revenue.

Why we've changed the way you access Campaign Asia-Pacific
Mar 16, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Why we've changed the way you access Campaign Asia-Pacific

Our registered users now get a wider sample of our best work, but will need memberships for regular access.

Starhub to offer Amazon Prime as a signup perk
Jan 23, 2020
Staff Reporters

Starhub to offer Amazon Prime as a signup perk

New and renewing mobile customers will get three months of free Prime membership.

Netflix reveals APAC is biggest growth region
Dec 18, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Netflix reveals APAC is biggest growth region

While Asia-Pacific is Netflix's smallest region, it has recorded the strongest growth over the past three years.

Netflix rolls out mobile-only plan to Malaysia
Oct 25, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Netflix rolls out mobile-only plan to Malaysia

Malaysia will become the second market in which the mobile-only plan will be available, following a test in India earlier in the year.

60% of Chinese brands make KOLs their social marketing focus
Jul 23, 2019
Staff Reporters

60% of Chinese brands make KOLs their social marketing focus

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Short-video platforms and the embedding of purchase channels into content media are also on the rise.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia