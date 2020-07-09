subscription
Twitter hiring for people to work on new subscription platform
"This a first for Twitter!", the company says in a move that could mean less reliance on ad revenue.
Why we've changed the way you access Campaign Asia-Pacific
Our registered users now get a wider sample of our best work, but will need memberships for regular access.
Starhub to offer Amazon Prime as a signup perk
New and renewing mobile customers will get three months of free Prime membership.
Netflix reveals APAC is biggest growth region
While Asia-Pacific is Netflix's smallest region, it has recorded the strongest growth over the past three years.
Netflix rolls out mobile-only plan to Malaysia
Malaysia will become the second market in which the mobile-only plan will be available, following a test in India earlier in the year.
60% of Chinese brands make KOLs their social marketing focus
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Short-video platforms and the embedding of purchase channels into content media are also on the rise.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins