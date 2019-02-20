stress

APAC's Gen Z faces mental health crisis as they struggle to manage pandemic blowback
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Economic and lifestyle impacts from COVID-19 are taking a severe mental toll on this group, according to research from Sandpiper Communications.

Programmatic traders risk workload burnout: study
Feb 20, 2019
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: New research from CtrlShift highlights the increasing complexities faced by programmatic traders, and the accompanying heightened risk of burnout.

J&J preaches what it practices on holistic health
Oct 10, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

J&J preaches what it practices on holistic health

Ex-marketer leads opening of Human Performance Institute in Asia, with aim to help stressed-out workforces.

