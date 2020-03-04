stereotypes
Banyan Tree challenges female clichés in photo-series
International Women's Day effort uses talented employees to put a positive spin on negative stereotypes.
Diageo's India CMO on avoiding 'falling into the stereotyping trap'
Julie Bramham makes a strong case for doing away with gender stereotypes at the inaugural session of Spikes Asia 2019
Asia, it's time to move on from lazy stereotypes: Cheil
Three senior women from Cheil's India, South Korea and China offices told Campaign Asia about the moment they realised they'd all worked right up until the day before they gave birth; and why Asia's media landscape needs to catch up with reality and ban clichés in ads.
“We’re missing half the world’s POV by not quoting women”
Panellists at Women Leading Change explored why publishers have just as important a role in promoting diversity as advertisers.
Why gender-neutral marketing may not mean equality
Efforts to address authentic differences between men and women need not be held back in the name of political correctness or progressiveness, say practitioners.
Will APAC advertising ever tackle its disability deficit?
Portrayals of persons with disabilities are overwhelmingly absent from advertising in Asia. But what barriers stand in the way? And will anything change following the Tokyo Paralympics?
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins