Banyan Tree challenges female clichés in photo-series
Mar 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

International Women's Day effort uses talented employees to put a positive spin on negative stereotypes.

Diageo's India CMO on avoiding 'falling into the stereotyping trap'
Sep 25, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

Julie Bramham makes a strong case for doing away with gender stereotypes at the inaugural session of Spikes Asia 2019

Asia, it's time to move on from lazy stereotypes: Cheil
Jun 18, 2019
Olivia Parker

Three senior women from Cheil's India, South Korea and China offices told Campaign Asia about the moment they realised they'd all worked right up until the day before they gave birth; and why Asia's media landscape needs to catch up with reality and ban clichés in ads.

“We’re missing half the world’s POV by not quoting women”
Jun 7, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Panellists at Women Leading Change explored why publishers have just as important a role in promoting diversity as advertisers.

Why gender-neutral marketing may not mean equality
May 28, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Efforts to address authentic differences between men and women need not be held back in the name of political correctness or progressiveness, say practitioners.

Will APAC advertising ever tackle its disability deficit?
Jan 2, 2019
Matthew Keegan

Portrayals of persons with disabilities are overwhelmingly absent from advertising in Asia. But what barriers stand in the way? And will anything change following the Tokyo Paralympics?

