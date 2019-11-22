startup

Twitter hopes to grow small-business revenue through AI self-serve
Nov 22, 2019
Omar Oakes

Twitter hopes to grow small-business revenue through AI self-serve

Platform is buying London start-up that is building 'first AI-powered virtual colleague for marketers'.

Unilever isn't chasing startups for the cool factor
Jul 17, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Unilever isn't chasing startups for the cool factor

After three years and 30 pilots, the Foundry shows no sign of stopping

Never too far to fall: how SMEs and startups thrive after failure
Jul 10, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Never too far to fall: how SMEs and startups thrive after failure

Despite challenging market situations and competition from big brands, small businesses that succeed fall back on the mantra of "fail and try again".

Digital A-list China nomination deadline extended
Apr 3, 2018
Staff

Digital A-list China nomination deadline extended

The deadline for nominations has been extended to this Thursday, April 5.

From corporate to startup
Oct 2, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

From corporate to startup

How Bessie Lee’s career has changed since leaving WPP.

Startup laws for budding entrepreneurs
May 17, 2017
Gareth Williams

Startup laws for budding entrepreneurs

Gareth Williams, CEO and co-founder of Skyscanner, explains what advertising is good for and what an email footer can tell you about a startup's prospects.

