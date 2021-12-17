WPP takes stake in Chinese social marketing startup StarEngine

WPP has announced its strategic investment in China, in Beijing-based StarEngine, which it describes as a "social content-marketing technology startup." Financial details of the deal weren't disclosed.
As per terms of the deal, the two firms will develop social commerce products, aiming to give advertisers more control over KOL investments.
“WPP’s clients have built a follower base of millions but sometimes struggle to monetise their multi-platform fanbase," Patrick Xu, country manager for WPP in China, said in a release. "WPP and StarEngine will jointly develop...(a) product that is purpose-built for planning and execution of social-commerce campaigns.”