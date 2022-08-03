standard chartered bank

Suresh Balaji, Sunshine Farzan land global marketing roles at Standard Chartered
Aug 3, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

Suresh Balaji, Sunshine Farzan land global marketing roles at Standard Chartered

EXCLUSIVE: The two industry veterans will be part of the bank's corporate affairs, brand, and marketing leadership team.

Standard Chartered calls 14-agency digital pitch in China
Dec 9, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Standard Chartered calls 14-agency digital pitch in China

SHANGHAI - Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) is tipped to have invited 14 agencies including Grey, Blue Digital, Arkr Group and Rice5 for a digital pitch.

Banking on fragrance and music to attract customers
Aug 30, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Banking on fragrance and music to attract customers

ASIA-PACIFIC - Don't be surprised to find your bank filled with the aroma of the finest white rose or citrusy tangerine while Beethoven plays in the background, as banks in the region are increasingly using music and fragrance to attract consumers and differentiate their brands.

Standard Chartered taps into social GPS app for credit-card acquisitions
Jan 24, 2013
Staff Reporters

Standard Chartered taps into social GPS app for credit-card acquisitions

KUALA LUMPUR - Standard Chartered Bank has leveraged the increasing popularity of social GPS application Waze for its ‘Travel smart’ campaign.

Microsoft extends partnership with Pixel Media as Skype's online advertising rep in HK
May 14, 2012
Benjamin Li

Microsoft extends partnership with Pixel Media as Skype's online advertising rep in HK

HONG KONG - Microsoft has appointed Pixel Media as its exclusive online advertising representative of Skype in Hong Kong this month without a pitch, extending their partnership since 2002 from its MSN.com.hk, Windows Live Hotmail and Messenger.

Standard Chartered commissions Martin Schoeller to shoot advert portraiture
Nov 30, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Standard Chartered commissions Martin Schoeller to shoot advert portraiture

SHANGHAI - Portrait photographer Martin Schoeller, known for his close-up shots of the world's most famous visages, is behind the visuals for Standard Chartered Bank's 'getting closer' campaign.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

2 PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

4 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Project vs retainer: Which is better to manage burnout, creativity, and profitability?

5 Project vs retainer: Which is better?

Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

6 Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cookie-cutting delayed to 2024: APAC adtech leaders respond

8 Cookie-cutting delayed to 2024, APAC adtech leaders respond

Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands in China tell the difference?

9 Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands tell the difference?

Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital

10 Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital