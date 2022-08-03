standard chartered bank
Suresh Balaji, Sunshine Farzan land global marketing roles at Standard Chartered
EXCLUSIVE: The two industry veterans will be part of the bank's corporate affairs, brand, and marketing leadership team.
Standard Chartered calls 14-agency digital pitch in China
SHANGHAI - Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) is tipped to have invited 14 agencies including Grey, Blue Digital, Arkr Group and Rice5 for a digital pitch.
Banking on fragrance and music to attract customers
ASIA-PACIFIC - Don't be surprised to find your bank filled with the aroma of the finest white rose or citrusy tangerine while Beethoven plays in the background, as banks in the region are increasingly using music and fragrance to attract consumers and differentiate their brands.
Standard Chartered taps into social GPS app for credit-card acquisitions
KUALA LUMPUR - Standard Chartered Bank has leveraged the increasing popularity of social GPS application Waze for its ‘Travel smart’ campaign.
Microsoft extends partnership with Pixel Media as Skype's online advertising rep in HK
HONG KONG - Microsoft has appointed Pixel Media as its exclusive online advertising representative of Skype in Hong Kong this month without a pitch, extending their partnership since 2002 from its MSN.com.hk, Windows Live Hotmail and Messenger.
Standard Chartered commissions Martin Schoeller to shoot advert portraiture
SHANGHAI - Portrait photographer Martin Schoeller, known for his close-up shots of the world's most famous visages, is behind the visuals for Standard Chartered Bank's 'getting closer' campaign.
