Digital adspend shows signs of revival Down Under
3 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Market shows 11.3% growth from the second quarter to reach $2.26 billion in Q3, retail leads growth.

Cinema predicted to outpace global ad market
Aug 26, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

China accounts for 47% of global cinema adspend.

Digital advertising to be more than 50% of spend by 2021
Jul 7, 2019
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The latest Zenith forecast also predicts slightly lower growth overall in 2019.

Video leading the charge in Q1 Australia digital ad spend
May 27, 2019
Staff Reporters

First quarter saw steady growth despite customary post-festive season dip, according to IAB Australia and PwC.

‘Fast-track’ Asia to lead adspend growth in 2019: Zenith
Dec 3, 2018
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: China and India among the nations driving highest growth.

Global programmatic spend up 24% in 2018, slowing in 2019: Zenith
Nov 19, 2018
Faaez Samadi

New forecast predicts slowing of growth as programmatic becomes the dominant form of trading digital media.

