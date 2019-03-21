spencer wong
UA Finance & M&C Saatchi Spencer uplift Hong Kongers during “challenging times”
As economic doom and gloom shadows over the lives of ordinary citizens, UA Finance and M&C Saatchi Spencer unveiled a clever outdoor activation that focused on uplifting those who need it most.
McCann names new Hong Kong CEO
Former lead on Cathay Pacific account promoted to fill role vacated by Spencer Wong.
M&C Saatchi Spencer wins Smartone business
The client worked with DDB previously.
China Duty Free expands M&C Saatchi Spencer's remit to another airport
Another CDF subsidiary, Duty Zero, at the Hong Kong International Airport, is an existing client.
The top stories of 2018
A tale of workplace harassment, Cathay Pacific's first pitch in 25 years, big changes at WPP, and the rest of the year's most-read news stories.
M&C Saatchi to re-enter Hong Kong under Spencer Wong
The launch of M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong marks the network's return to the market after ceasing operations five years ago.
