spencer wong

UA Finance & M&C Saatchi Spencer uplift Hong Kongers during “challenging times”
1 day ago
Rahat Kapur

As economic doom and gloom shadows over the lives of ordinary citizens, UA Finance and M&C Saatchi Spencer unveiled a clever outdoor activation that focused on uplifting those who need it most.

McCann names new Hong Kong CEO
Mar 21, 2019
Matthew Miller

Former lead on Cathay Pacific account promoted to fill role vacated by Spencer Wong.

M&C Saatchi Spencer wins Smartone business
Feb 26, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

The client worked with DDB previously.

China Duty Free expands M&C Saatchi Spencer's remit to another airport
Jan 29, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Another CDF subsidiary, Duty Zero, at the Hong Kong International Airport, is an existing client.

The top stories of 2018
Dec 6, 2018
Matthew Miller

A tale of workplace harassment, Cathay Pacific's first pitch in 25 years, big changes at WPP, and the rest of the year's most-read news stories.

M&C Saatchi to re-enter Hong Kong under Spencer Wong
Aug 23, 2018
Faaez Samadi

The launch of M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong marks the network's return to the market after ceasing operations five years ago.

