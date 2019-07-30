softbank
SoftBank invests $60 million in ADA
SoftBank plans to tap ADA's expertise in analytics, data, and AI digital marketing to expand the footprint of its portfolio, including messaging app Line, in Southeast Asia.
Grab unveils huge Indonesia play with US$2b from SoftBank
Investment includes a new second headquarters in Jakarta.
New Zealand police force kills (in the comedic sense)
Real members of the force answer recruitment FAQs in video that's funnier than many supposedly funny TV shows starring professional comedic actors.
SoftBank and the art of the random crossover
Already having found success with a long-running Hercule Poirot-style murder mystery featuring a star-studded canine and human cast, the brand is now borrowing from a popular campaign for an eyeglasses brand.
A tribute to SoftBank's original Otosan
The most iconic dog in the history of Japanese TVCs may be gone, but his legacy lives on.
Across Asia, loyalty to local brands is not automatic, must be earned
Plenty of factors are at play for homegrown brands to win the trust and loyalty of local consumers.
