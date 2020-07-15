soccer
Why brands should tap into Asia’s growing football fanbase
Football appetite is surging regionally as a welcome distraction from COVID-19, giving brands the chance to align with this hugely positive social currency.
Manchester United hunts first creative director
UK's biggest football club wants someone with a decade's experience working in agencies.
Arsenal hits the pitch with brands in Asia
EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal FC managing director Vinai Venkatesham speaks to Campaign Asia about engaging with Asia's massive fan base and the brands that also want to play ball.
The gameplan for football brands: more China, India, women and tech
Leaders from FIFA, La Liga and Arsenal FC discuss their plans for Asia domination.
Women's World Cup spots score terribly on branding and sales measures
Public found the ads involving and emotional but weren't sure which brands they were for.
Bend it like the Chinese players
Nike's 'Dare to Become' campaign shows a glimpse of the future when China becomes the football superpower.
