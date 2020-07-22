snap
Snapchat sets sights on India growth as TikTok is forced out
The social-media company has doubled its user numbers in India, but continues to struggle to monetise its users outside the US and Europe.
Snapchat names former Laundry Service CCO as head of global creative
Leo Macias joins the video-sharing app this month.
Snapchat launches brand profiles to strengthen advertiser ties with users
Platform wants brands to build permanent archives to which users can keeping coming back.
Snap to open Singapore office as it eyes Southeast Asia expansion
Snapchat wants to grow its user base and ad partners in Southeast Asia, but it will have to contend with rival TikTok.
Watch: Snap Minis are part of the social media ecommerce revolution
VCCP's head of innovation explains how Snapchat's new feature that lets brands create micro-apps could shake up ecommerce.
Do brands need to decide which consumers they want to keep?
The changing relationship between businesses and society is making it harder for brands to stay silent when faced with consumers with disagreeable views.
