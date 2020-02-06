smg

The Star takes to publishing news on billboards in Malaysia
Feb 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

The Star takes to publishing news on billboards in Malaysia

Billboard-sized photo headlines during peak commutes a 'first' for Malaysia as news publisher aims to reach a wider audience.

What happened behind the scenes of the Dolce & Gabbana China fiasco
Jan 23, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

What happened behind the scenes of the Dolce & Gabbana China fiasco

Hear from the model in the videos that led to the cancellation of D&G's 'The Great Show', and the experiential agency behind the doomed Shanghai production.

Starcom MediaVest’s Mike Amour to exit Publicis Media
Jul 19, 2016
Gabey Goh

Starcom MediaVest’s Mike Amour to exit Publicis Media

The APAC president's next role is unknown.

Unilab selects Mediacom after 10 years with SMG
Jul 1, 2016
Byravee Iyer

Unilab selects Mediacom after 10 years with SMG

Pharma giant Unilab moves on to Mediacom after 10 years with Starcom Mediavest Group.

Move and win roundup: SMG, DAN, AdAsia, BBDO, OMD, Grey, Golin, MSLGroup, more
Jun 3, 2016
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: SMG, DAN, AdAsia, BBDO, OMD, Grey, Golin, MSLGroup, more

A weekly roundup of people moves and account news worth noting.

Coca-Cola Thailand shifts media account to Starcom Mediavest Group
Feb 15, 2016
Emily Tan

Coca-Cola Thailand shifts media account to Starcom Mediavest Group

THAILAND - Coca-Cola Thailand has appointed Starcom Mediavest Group as its new media agency of record after about a decade with Mediabrands' Initiative.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia