The Star takes to publishing news on billboards in Malaysia
Billboard-sized photo headlines during peak commutes a 'first' for Malaysia as news publisher aims to reach a wider audience.
What happened behind the scenes of the Dolce & Gabbana China fiasco
Hear from the model in the videos that led to the cancellation of D&G's 'The Great Show', and the experiential agency behind the doomed Shanghai production.
Starcom MediaVest’s Mike Amour to exit Publicis Media
The APAC president's next role is unknown.
Unilab selects Mediacom after 10 years with SMG
Pharma giant Unilab moves on to Mediacom after 10 years with Starcom Mediavest Group.
Move and win roundup: SMG, DAN, AdAsia, BBDO, OMD, Grey, Golin, MSLGroup, more
A weekly roundup of people moves and account news worth noting.
Coca-Cola Thailand shifts media account to Starcom Mediavest Group
THAILAND - Coca-Cola Thailand has appointed Starcom Mediavest Group as its new media agency of record after about a decade with Mediabrands' Initiative.
