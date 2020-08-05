sme

China’s everyday heroes: How small businesses are leading the way
Maya Madhusoodan

Brands have an opportunity to create more meaningful connections with Chinese consumers who identify with the tenacity and perseverance of local entrepreneurs.

Please Help Me Market My SME: Episode One
Nov 23, 2018
Matthew Miller

A young company in need of branding advice. An agency willing to give it. Campaign Asia-Pacific proudly debuts a new reality-style video series. In episode one, Leo Burnett helps HK-based FinFabrik focus on its purpose.

Getting Asian SMEs on board with Facebook video ads
Oct 24, 2018
Faaez Samadi

It’s about having easy, ‘lightweight’ video for direct-response advertisers, many of which are SMEs, says May Seow of Facebook’s APAC Creative Shop.

HubSpot to hire 100 more in Singapore
Aug 29, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

An expanded APAC HQ aims to employ 250 staff by 2021.

Never too far to fall: how SMEs and startups thrive after failure
Jul 10, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Despite challenging market situations and competition from big brands, small businesses that succeed fall back on the mantra of "fail and try again".

Fuji Xerox to spend HK$500,000 to help SMBs compete
Nov 9, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - The launch of Fuji Xerox's 'SMBiz-Perfect Match' campaign is aimed at helping local small and medium businesses (SMBs) consolidate their position while expanding market share in economically uncertain times.

