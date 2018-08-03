singh
'Frankly, we don't want to see more woke advertising'
The EVP of Unilever’s near $10 billion global skin cleansing and oral care unit, Samir Singh, says brands can’t hunt for purpose in the middle of a pandemic.
WPP Singapore settles Yolk lawsuit
Agreement ends case of alleged minority oppression by WPP Singapore and Grey Group.
Ex-Yolk leaders sue WPP Singapore and Grey over minority oppression
Grey APAC CEO Nirvik Singh and CFO Ali Belgaumi named in lawsuit.
Effectiveness does more with less: FAME 2013
SHANGHAI - Lack of a lavish budget or cutting edge technology is no excuse for ineffective marketing when ingenuity is capable of accomplishing so much, Leigh Reyes, CCO of Lowe Philippines.
Grey appoints Randy Rinaldi as ECD in Indonesia
JAKARTA - Grey Group Indonesia has appointed industry veteran Randy Rinaldi as executive creative director to oversee creative duties across the agency’s roster of clients including Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, AXA, Pfizer, Telkom, Mayora and Orang Tua Group.
