singh

1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

The EVP of Unilever’s near $10 billion global skin cleansing and oral care unit, Samir Singh, says brands can’t hunt for purpose in the middle of a pandemic.

Aug 3, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Agreement ends case of alleged minority oppression by WPP Singapore and Grey Group.

Aug 2, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Grey APAC CEO Nirvik Singh and CFO Ali Belgaumi named in lawsuit.

May 9, 2013
Emily Tan

SHANGHAI - Lack of a lavish budget or cutting edge technology is no excuse for ineffective marketing when ingenuity is capable of accomplishing so much, Leigh Reyes, CCO of Lowe Philippines.

Oct 26, 2010
Staff Reporters

JAKARTA - ﻿Grey Group Indonesia has appointed industry veteran Randy Rinaldi as executive creative director to oversee creative duties across the agency’s roster of clients including Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, AXA, Pfizer, Telkom, Mayora and Orang Tua Group.

