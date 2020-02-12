singapore airlines
SIA and Fashion Valet among social media top performers in Singapore
A look at Socialbaker's latest findings on the best-performing brands across Facebook and Instagram.
Singapore Airlines and NYC roll out the welcome mat
AD NUT NIBBLE: New in-house OOH bus shelter campaign insists Singaporeans are 'always welcome' in New York City.
Singapore Airlines selects Insider for AI-led personalisation
Partnership aimed at driving conversions through better customer experience.
Facebook and Instagram’s most engaging brands in key Asia regions revealed
Socialbakers has listed the top 10 most engaging brands across the two social media platforms in key Asian markets.
Sheraton pips Marriott in hotels, while Booking.com overtakes Agoda
New winners emerge in the transport, travel and leisure categories in Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking this year.
TBWA and PHD take Singapore Airlines
Decision ends a pitch process that began in August last year.
