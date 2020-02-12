singapore airlines

SIA and Fashion Valet among social media top performers in Singapore
Feb 12, 2020
Staff Reporters

SIA and Fashion Valet among social media top performers in Singapore

A look at Socialbaker's latest findings on the best-performing brands across Facebook and Instagram.

Singapore Airlines and NYC roll out the welcome mat
Jan 7, 2020
Ad Nut

Singapore Airlines and NYC roll out the welcome mat

AD NUT NIBBLE: New in-house OOH bus shelter campaign insists Singaporeans are 'always welcome' in New York City.

Singapore Airlines selects Insider for AI-led personalisation
Aug 26, 2019
Staff Reporters

Singapore Airlines selects Insider for AI-led personalisation

Partnership aimed at driving conversions through better customer experience.

Facebook and Instagram’s most engaging brands in key Asia regions revealed
Jul 12, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook and Instagram’s most engaging brands in key Asia regions revealed

Socialbakers has listed the top 10 most engaging brands across the two social media platforms in key Asian markets.

Sheraton pips Marriott in hotels, while Booking.com overtakes Agoda
Jun 11, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Sheraton pips Marriott in hotels, while Booking.com overtakes Agoda

New winners emerge in the transport, travel and leisure categories in Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking this year.

TBWA and PHD take Singapore Airlines
Jan 31, 2019
Staff Reporters

TBWA and PHD take Singapore Airlines

Decision ends a pitch process that began in August last year.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia