Saatchi & Saatchi scoops global Siemens creative business
Saatchi & Saatchi already worked on separately owned Siemens Home Appliances.
Saatchi & Saatchi wins Siemens Home Appliances global account
The agency's Düsseldorf and China offices will work together on the remit.
LEO Digital Network is reshaping communications
Digital disruption in China has made winners of those who dare to break the mould. Leading that charge is LEO Digital Network, who is taking on the global market with its single-platform multi-function operation.
Leo Burnett Shanghai hires Shanghai native as head of planning
SHANGHAI - Major Zhu (朱敏捷), the former strategic planning director at DDB Shanghai handling the Volkswagen account, has started work as the head of planning at Leo Burnett Shanghai.
Cisco and Siemens swap Mindshare and OMD in China
CHINA - Cisco and Siemens have both changed media agencies in China, with Cisco changing from Mindshare to OMD and Siemens switching from OMD to Mindshare.
CatchOn named Miele's PR AOR in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - German luxury appliance brand Miele has handed its Hong Kong PR brief to local PR and marketing agency CatchOn Communications after a competitive pitch in April.
