Saatchi & Saatchi scoops global Siemens creative business
3 days ago
Simon Gwynn

Saatchi & Saatchi already worked on separately owned Siemens Home Appliances.

Saatchi & Saatchi wins Siemens Home Appliances global account
Dec 18, 2018
Staff Reporters

The agency's Düsseldorf and China offices will work together on the remit.

Leo Burnett Shanghai hires Shanghai native as head of planning
Oct 25, 2013
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Major Zhu (朱敏捷), the former strategic planning director at DDB Shanghai handling the Volkswagen account, has started work as the head of planning at Leo Burnett Shanghai.

Cisco and Siemens swap Mindshare and OMD in China
Sep 13, 2013
Benjamin Li

CHINA - Cisco and Siemens have both changed media agencies in China, with Cisco changing from Mindshare to OMD and Siemens switching from OMD to Mindshare.

CatchOn named Miele's PR AOR in Hong Kong
May 15, 2013
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - German luxury appliance brand Miele has handed its Hong Kong PR brief to local PR and marketing agency CatchOn Communications after a competitive pitch in April.

