shoes

KFC bucket platform Crocs are a whole different level of shoe
Feb 13, 2020
Oliver McAteer

KFC bucket platform Crocs are a whole different level of shoe

We don't care why the chicken crossed the road because this is how she did it -- in a pair of naughty KFC Crocs.

Reebok's new spot with Conor McGregor is a brilliant casserole of WTFery
Jan 14, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Reebok's new spot with Conor McGregor is a brilliant casserole of WTFery

It's part of 'Sport the Unexpected' and is the first work from new agency of record Deutsch.

Puma invites city-goers to run through mythical world
Jul 2, 2019
Staff Reporters

Puma invites city-goers to run through mythical world

Interactive running experience created by MediaMonks opened in Shanghai's city centre on Monday

Toms urges Chinese to lose shoes in philanthropic push
May 4, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Toms urges Chinese to lose shoes in philanthropic push

BEIJING - Toms, a US-based shoe brand known for its 'One for One' pledge, is kicking off a month-long brand-activation program in China that promises to help a child in need in exchange for naked-foot selfies.

Clarks embarks on global rebranding, targets Asia
Aug 19, 2014
Emily Tan

Clarks embarks on global rebranding, targets Asia

English-heritage shoe brand Clarks has begun a global campaign to sell 'Life Styled by Clarks' to a younger, more fashion-conscious audience. We spoke exclusively with the company's APAC marketing head about how the brand is updating its image and retail approach for Asian markets including China.

Nike 'knits' trainers from scratch with outdoor stunt in Shanghai
Aug 28, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Nike 'knits' trainers from scratch with outdoor stunt in Shanghai

SHANGHAI - For the launch of Nike's new Free Flyknit shoes, Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai launched an outdoor stunt that highlighted the lightweight feature of the product.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia