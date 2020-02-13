shoes
KFC bucket platform Crocs are a whole different level of shoe
We don't care why the chicken crossed the road because this is how she did it -- in a pair of naughty KFC Crocs.
Reebok's new spot with Conor McGregor is a brilliant casserole of WTFery
It's part of 'Sport the Unexpected' and is the first work from new agency of record Deutsch.
Puma invites city-goers to run through mythical world
Interactive running experience created by MediaMonks opened in Shanghai's city centre on Monday
Toms urges Chinese to lose shoes in philanthropic push
BEIJING - Toms, a US-based shoe brand known for its 'One for One' pledge, is kicking off a month-long brand-activation program in China that promises to help a child in need in exchange for naked-foot selfies.
Clarks embarks on global rebranding, targets Asia
English-heritage shoe brand Clarks has begun a global campaign to sell 'Life Styled by Clarks' to a younger, more fashion-conscious audience. We spoke exclusively with the company's APAC marketing head about how the brand is updating its image and retail approach for Asian markets including China.
Nike 'knits' trainers from scratch with outdoor stunt in Shanghai
SHANGHAI - For the launch of Nike's new Free Flyknit shoes, Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai launched an outdoor stunt that highlighted the lightweight feature of the product.
