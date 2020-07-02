shenzhen
Superunion opens Shenzhen studio
Seeing opportunity in the vibrant Greater Bay Area, the agency sets up its fourth office in the Greater China region.
Case study: How Infiniti built a smart retail showroom in Shenzhen
Big data, facial recognition, mixed reality—the makings of a car showroom from the future.
Removal of condom ads in Shenzhen sparks widespread discussion
A metro station in the southern Chinese city was heavily covered with Okamoto adverts — but these were later pulled down.
Shenzhen World to put user experience at its core
Gu Xuebin, founder and CEO of WeMeet, and advisor to Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, says big tech is finally paying attention to events.
CEI's Greater Bay Area report is live
Find out more about the potential of this government-led initiative on the events and exhibitions industry.
All aboard, but Hong Kong high-speed rail may not be a game changer
Venues in Shenzhen and Guangzhou may not reap the full benefits of better connectivity from Hong Kong to the mainland.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins