shenzhen

Superunion opens Shenzhen studio
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

Superunion opens Shenzhen studio

Seeing opportunity in the vibrant Greater Bay Area, the agency sets up its fourth office in the Greater China region.

Case study: How Infiniti built a smart retail showroom in Shenzhen
Jul 2, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Case study: How Infiniti built a smart retail showroom in Shenzhen

Big data, facial recognition, mixed reality—the makings of a car showroom from the future.

Removal of condom ads in Shenzhen sparks widespread discussion
Aug 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

Removal of condom ads in Shenzhen sparks widespread discussion

A metro station in the southern Chinese city was heavily covered with Okamoto adverts — but these were later pulled down.

Shenzhen World to put user experience at its core
Apr 1, 2019
Megan Gell

Shenzhen World to put user experience at its core

Gu Xuebin, founder and CEO of WeMeet, and advisor to Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, says big tech is finally paying attention to events.

CEI's Greater Bay Area report is live
Mar 28, 2019
Staff Writer

CEI's Greater Bay Area report is live

Find out more about the potential of this government-led initiative on the events and exhibitions industry.

All aboard, but Hong Kong high-speed rail may not be a game changer
Sep 28, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

All aboard, but Hong Kong high-speed rail may not be a game changer

Venues in Shenzhen and Guangzhou may not reap the full benefits of better connectivity from Hong Kong to the mainland.

