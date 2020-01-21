sexism
KFC ad takes heat for 'sexist grooming' of boys
The criticism is deserved, and the brand may have made things worse with a classic 'non-apology apology'.
Adland insiders on Advertising Week's Pitbull controversy
Having 'Mr. Worldwide' and his twerking dancers close the week has caused a flurry of backlash.
Ahhh, the fresh smell of..sweaty underpants?
This gardening brand's commercial really stinks.
Brilliant anti-sexism campaign weaponises retargeting
People who fail to rebuke a sexist will keep on seeing him in ads, while those who click to shut him down will be rewarded.
Unruly launches sexism detection tool for ads
Tool added to UnrulyEQ Max platform to mark International Women’s Day.
Ikea furniture solves problems, but only for men
OPINION: Four short TVCs celebrate a Malaysia store opening. But why are they so focused on dudes being bothered by women?
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins