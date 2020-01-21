sexism

KFC ad takes heat for 'sexist grooming' of boys
Jan 21, 2020
Ad Nut

The criticism is deserved, and the brand may have made things worse with a classic 'non-apology apology'.

Adland insiders on Advertising Week's Pitbull controversy
Sep 30, 2019
Lindsay Stein

Having 'Mr. Worldwide' and his twerking dancers close the week has caused a flurry of backlash.

Ahhh, the fresh smell of..sweaty underpants?
Mar 22, 2019
Ad Nut

This gardening brand's commercial really stinks.

Brilliant anti-sexism campaign weaponises retargeting
Oct 19, 2018
Matthew Miller

People who fail to rebuke a sexist will keep on seeing him in ads, while those who click to shut him down will be rewarded.

Unruly launches sexism detection tool for ads
Mar 8, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Tool added to UnrulyEQ Max platform to mark International Women’s Day.

Ikea furniture solves problems, but only for men
Nov 15, 2017
Matthew Miller

OPINION: Four short TVCs celebrate a Malaysia store opening. But why are they so focused on dudes being bothered by women?

