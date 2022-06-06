How many instances of sexism can you point out in this video?

Workplace harassment can often go unnoticed, especially to men. What might be deemed inappropriate to women may be perceived as casual behaviour by men. Unlike rape or domestic violence, where more often than not physical manifestations of the offending act may appear, sexual harassment solely relies on the emotional and psychosocial factors that a victim faces. In fact, this lack of 'physical indicators' is one attributed reason so few women report workplace harassment, according to a gender advocacy group in the Philippines.

Enter this brilliant campaign called ‘Be The Change’ by Fck the Cupcakes (FTC), an Australian creative platform to fight misogyny. It’s a campaign that calls men to engage in change, and to call out instances of sexism in their workplace, circle of friends, and even among strangers.

The nation-wide campaign is designed in mockumentary style with a main character who Ad Nut presumes is inspired by David Brent or Michael Scott. The character goes around the office and makes passing comments and gestures towards his colleagues; and the interactive feature allows users to see exactly where the character appears to be sexist. The script flows easily and seamlessly, which only adds to the impactful message of casual misogyny being so easily embedded in daily conversations.

‘Be The Change’ is based on insights from a recent study by Ipsos and the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership; it was found that Australian men held some of the most misogynistic views in the Western world, as they ranked much worse than the global average. Plus, a recent Shequal Advertising Equality report confirmed that men were disengaged from the subject of gender, with more than half (54%) believing that gender equality is already prioritised, a far higher percentage than the 29% of women who agreed.

FTC is led by Innocean Australia CEO Jasmin Bedir and a team within the agency were responsible for the campaign. The FTC committee includes creative (Innocean), Media (Hearts & Science), PR (Edelman), digital (Razorfish), and publishers Paramount Australia & New Zealand, JCDecaux, ARN, yStop, Hoyts, Seven Network, Nine Network, Nova, News Corp, as well as Mamamia, Yahoo, Meta, SCA, and Val Morgan, supporting organisations Never Not Creative, shEqual, The ManCave, Line & Length, Omnicom Group, and DHL as a sponsor.

Bedir said:

If the [Australian] election has taught us anything, women do not want men to stand by in the struggle for equality. But we also acknowledge that many men want to help but don’t know how - so we have created a safe space for men to learn the tools and giving permission to contribute to the fight for gender equality 365 days a year.

Ad Nut applauds FTC for the campaign and hopes to see the video being distributed across workplaces in Australia. Frankly, it comes as a respite following last week’s disaster of a campaign launch in India that casually references rape culture. The incriminating campaign was rightfully suspended by India’s ad watchdog.

Watch the FTC campaign here.

