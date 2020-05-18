sex
Sex sells... or does it? The changing rules of sex in advertising
As attitudes to sex and gender continue to evolve rapidly, driving the nature of the overarching narrative in very different directions, the old adage may not be as clear-cut as it once was.
Pornhub unveils new genre of 'pollinator porn' to help save bees
Adult entertainment website wants to preserve bee fornication to help planet survive.
If sex sells, why are many marketers shy of using it well?
It's 2018, but social conditioning means sex is still taboo. Brands won't touch the subject, which experts say could be a massively missed opportunity.
Sexual initiative in India: A new kind of female agency
Mili Sethia of Flamingo India examines a new ad campaign that presents a modern vision of what's sexy: women who decisively act on their desire.
CASE STUDY: How Viagra got on top of sexual taboos in China
Erectile dysfunction (ED), a common sexual problem suffered by men, is an awkward topic, especially in China where the topic of sex, let alone impotence, is rarely discussed openly.
BBH interns create LinkedIn profile for sex worker to raise awareness
SINGAPORE - To drive home the indignities suffered by women in Singapore's illegal sex trade, four interns at BBH have chosen to highlight their plight on professional network LinkedIn.
