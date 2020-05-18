sex

Sex sells... or does it? The changing rules of sex in advertising
May 18, 2020
Brittaney Kiefer

Sex sells... or does it? The changing rules of sex in advertising

As attitudes to sex and gender continue to evolve rapidly, driving the nature of the overarching narrative in very different directions, the old adage may not be as clear-cut as it once was.

Pornhub unveils new genre of 'pollinator porn' to help save bees
Apr 17, 2019
Brittaney Kiefer

Pornhub unveils new genre of 'pollinator porn' to help save bees

Adult entertainment website wants to preserve bee fornication to help planet survive.

If sex sells, why are many marketers shy of using it well?
Jul 17, 2018
Oliver McAteer

If sex sells, why are many marketers shy of using it well?

It's 2018, but social conditioning means sex is still taboo. Brands won't touch the subject, which experts say could be a massively missed opportunity.

Sexual initiative in India: A new kind of female agency
Sep 17, 2015
Mili Sethia

Sexual initiative in India: A new kind of female agency

Mili Sethia of Flamingo India examines a new ad campaign that presents a modern vision of what's sexy: women who decisively act on their desire.

CASE STUDY: How Viagra got on top of sexual taboos in China
Jul 2, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

CASE STUDY: How Viagra got on top of sexual taboos in China

Erectile dysfunction (ED), a common sexual problem suffered by men, is an awkward topic, especially in China where the topic of sex, let alone impotence, is rarely discussed openly.

BBH interns create LinkedIn profile for sex worker to raise awareness
Jul 26, 2012
Emily Tan

BBH interns create LinkedIn profile for sex worker to raise awareness

SINGAPORE - To drive home the indignities suffered by women in Singapore's illegal sex trade, four interns at BBH have chosen to highlight their plight on professional network LinkedIn.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia