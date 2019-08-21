sem

How CP FreshMart won business by losing Google-search ad auctions
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

CASE STUDY: With Yell Advertising, the Thai food-delivery service purposely lost search-engine keyword auctions and wrote ad copy that called out the competitor in the above ad spot.

You don’t always need to pay to play
Aug 21, 2019
Emma Davey

Don't discount the importance of SEO in communications plans for building reputation, argues Edelman's digital director.

Bing takes on Trivago, Google with intelligent search features
Aug 7, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Bing takes on Trivago, Google with intelligent search features

Microsoft has updated a search function in Bing, with the initial rollout fixated around the hospitality & travel industry.

Direct website traffic is the most influential ranking factor: SEMrush
Nov 21, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Direct website traffic is the most influential ranking factor: SEMrush

Google's algorithm still considers direct site visits as the best indicator of a relevance and value for users, adding to the domain authority.

The new normal: Voice search and the future of marketing
May 23, 2017
Luke Janich

The new normal: Voice search and the future of marketing

Though it complicates search marketing, adoption of voice search could be an excellent opportunity for brands, writes Luke Janich.

