sem
How CP FreshMart won business by losing Google-search ad auctions
CASE STUDY: With Yell Advertising, the Thai food-delivery service purposely lost search-engine keyword auctions and wrote ad copy that called out the competitor in the above ad spot.
You don’t always need to pay to play
Don't discount the importance of SEO in communications plans for building reputation, argues Edelman's digital director.
Synergy Search: The future of search marketing
In China’s rapidly changing search marketing landscape, advertisers must know how to invest across platforms. GroupM has a solution.
Bing takes on Trivago, Google with intelligent search features
Microsoft has updated a search function in Bing, with the initial rollout fixated around the hospitality & travel industry.
Direct website traffic is the most influential ranking factor: SEMrush
Google's algorithm still considers direct site visits as the best indicator of a relevance and value for users, adding to the domain authority.
The new normal: Voice search and the future of marketing
Though it complicates search marketing, adoption of voice search could be an excellent opportunity for brands, writes Luke Janich.
