Time is ripe for publisher consortium in Asia, says SCMP
May 22, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Time is ripe for publisher consortium in Asia, says SCMP

The publisher's VP of digital believes a joint online currency would be "compelling" alternative to walled gardens, and would address key issues facing the media industry.

WFH Diary: juggling a fast-paced publishing job with a streaking son
May 18, 2020
Adrian Lee

WFH Diary: juggling a fast-paced publishing job with a streaking son

The SVP of audience growth at South China Morning Post on negotiating sleep terms with his 2-year-old and wearing clothes with his 4-year-old, while managing a fast-paced job.

Lower tier cities biggest driver of China ecommerce growth
Jul 10, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Lower tier cities biggest driver of China ecommerce growth

TOP OF THE CHARTS: SCMP’s annual report highlights the significant opportunity for brands outside China’s most populous centres, and highlights KOLs as an essential marketing tool.

SCMP: In-house data team critical for our advertisers
Mar 25, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

SCMP: In-house data team critical for our advertisers

VIDEO: Elsie Cheung, SCMP's chief operating officer weighs-in on publisher value for advertisers, in-housing data teams and the importance of ad placement for brand safety in this exclusive video from Campaign360 in Singapore.

