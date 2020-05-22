scmp
Time is ripe for publisher consortium in Asia, says SCMP
The publisher's VP of digital believes a joint online currency would be "compelling" alternative to walled gardens, and would address key issues facing the media industry.
WFH Diary: juggling a fast-paced publishing job with a streaking son
The SVP of audience growth at South China Morning Post on negotiating sleep terms with his 2-year-old and wearing clothes with his 4-year-old, while managing a fast-paced job.
What it takes to create award-winning branded content
Five team members from SCMP’s Morning Studio tell us about creativity, big data and multimedia storytelling.
Lower tier cities biggest driver of China ecommerce growth
TOP OF THE CHARTS: SCMP’s annual report highlights the significant opportunity for brands outside China’s most populous centres, and highlights KOLs as an essential marketing tool.
SCMP: In-house data team critical for our advertisers
VIDEO: Elsie Cheung, SCMP's chief operating officer weighs-in on publisher value for advertisers, in-housing data teams and the importance of ad placement for brand safety in this exclusive video from Campaign360 in Singapore.
Future-proofing the news business
Elsie Cheung, SCMP’s COO, on what digital transformation and innovation look like for the 115-year-old company
