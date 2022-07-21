safety
Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim blaming’ concerns
Showing a woman running alone at night did not encourage ‘unsafe practice’ ASA says, rejecting 27 complaints.
Heads up from your phone, there's a train coming through
Keep your eyes on the roads—and the rails—urges a Transport for NSW campaign by Wunderman Thompson Sydney, which marks the launch of Sydney's new light-rail system.
Are the Hong Kong protests affecting business?
While the protests in Hong Kong have been largely peaceful, international perceptions are mixed.
Is Jakarta safe for business after post-election riots?
"Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Australia continue to advise travellers to avoid sections of Central Jakarta."
Exclusive: WPP's 'deathtrap' Malaysia campus
After shattering windows, vermin infestations and lifts that would get stuck or plummet without warning, a terrifying blackout was the final straw that forced WPP to clear its new Petaling Jaya campus, Campaign Asia-Pacific has learned.
New Twitter data shows clampdown on online abuse
The social-network site said new technology means the fight against trolls, one of its biggest issues, is getting better.
