safety

Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim blaming’ concerns
Jul 21, 2022
Daniel Farey-Jones

Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim blaming’ concerns

Showing a woman running alone at night did not encourage ‘unsafe practice’ ASA says, rejecting 27 complaints.

Heads up from your phone, there's a train coming through
Jan 13, 2020
Ad Nut

Heads up from your phone, there's a train coming through

Keep your eyes on the roads—and the rails—urges a Transport for NSW campaign by Wunderman Thompson Sydney, which marks the launch of Sydney's new light-rail system.

Are the Hong Kong protests affecting business?
Jun 21, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Are the Hong Kong protests affecting business?

While the protests in Hong Kong have been largely peaceful, international perceptions are mixed.

Is Jakarta safe for business after post-election riots?
May 31, 2019
Ian Lloyd Neubauer

Is Jakarta safe for business after post-election riots?

"Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Australia continue to advise travellers to avoid sections of Central Jakarta."

Exclusive: WPP's 'deathtrap' Malaysia campus
Dec 13, 2018
Olivia Parker

Exclusive: WPP's 'deathtrap' Malaysia campus

After shattering windows, vermin infestations and lifts that would get stuck or plummet without warning, a terrifying blackout was the final straw that forced WPP to clear its new Petaling Jaya campus, Campaign Asia-Pacific has learned.

New Twitter data shows clampdown on online abuse
Jul 24, 2017
Faaez Samadi

New Twitter data shows clampdown on online abuse

The social-network site said new technology means the fight against trolls, one of its biggest issues, is getting better.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

2 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands in China tell the difference?

4 Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands tell the difference?

Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

5 Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

7 Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

8 Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Project vs retainer: Which is better to manage burnout, creativity, and profitability?

10 Project vs retainer: Which is better?