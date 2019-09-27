Search
rugbyworldcup2019
Sep 27, 2019
Mastercard will engrave this Rugby World Cup trophy in real time
THE WORK: 'Player of the match trophy' by MasterCard.
Sep 27, 2019
Don't get rugby? No problem, according to Heineken
THE WORK: 'The delay' for Heineken by Publicis Italy.
Sep 27, 2019
Emirates hires rugby official to call out etiquette violations
THE WORK: 'Emirates etiquette guide to Rugby World Cup 2019'.
Sep 27, 2019
'Alexa, ask All Blacks for the latest news'
THE WORK: All Blacks Alexa Skill for Amazon and New Zealand Rugby by Versa.
Sep 19, 2019
England rugby stars become samurai in World Cup ad
THE WORK: England rugby heroes ask fans to be their 'armour' in spot for O2 by VCCP.
Sep 16, 2019
Mastercard lets fans experience full force of rugby tackle
Fans get to feel impact of professional tackle.
