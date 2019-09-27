rugbyworldcup2019

Mastercard will engrave this Rugby World Cup trophy in real time
Sep 27, 2019
Ad Nut

Mastercard will engrave this Rugby World Cup trophy in real time

THE WORK: 'Player of the match trophy' by MasterCard.

Don't get rugby? No problem, according to Heineken
Sep 27, 2019
Ad Nut

Don't get rugby? No problem, according to Heineken

THE WORK: 'The delay' for Heineken by Publicis Italy.

Emirates hires rugby official to call out etiquette violations
Sep 27, 2019
Ad Nut

Emirates hires rugby official to call out etiquette violations

THE WORK: 'Emirates etiquette guide to Rugby World Cup 2019'.

'Alexa, ask All Blacks for the latest news'
Sep 27, 2019
Ad Nut

'Alexa, ask All Blacks for the latest news'

THE WORK: All Blacks Alexa Skill for Amazon and New Zealand Rugby by Versa.

England rugby stars become samurai in World Cup ad
Sep 19, 2019
Jeremy Lee

England rugby stars become samurai in World Cup ad

THE WORK: England rugby heroes ask fans to be their 'armour' in spot for O2 by VCCP.

Mastercard lets fans experience full force of rugby tackle
Sep 16, 2019
Fayola Douglas

Mastercard lets fans experience full force of rugby tackle

Fans get to feel impact of professional tackle.

