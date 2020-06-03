Search
richard edelman
Jun 3, 2020
Edelman to cut 390 staff globally due to pandemic impact
Edelman is reducing its global workforce by nearly 7% as the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic completely erode its profit margin.
Dec 20, 2012
Edelman's David Brain to oversee Middle East and Africa in addition to Asia-Pacific
GLOBAL - Edelman has added oversight of Africa and the Middle East to the responsibilities of David Brain, currently president and CEO of Asia-Pacific.
Feb 27, 2012
Edelman expands into Vietnam
HO CHI MINH CITY - Public relations firm Edelman has ventured into the Vietnam market, following the acquisition of AVC Communications, pending government approval.
Jun 11, 2010
Edelman appoints Michael Slaby as global digital head
GLOBAL - Edelman has appointed Michael Slaby as executive vice-president and global practice chair of the firm's digital operations.
