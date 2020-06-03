richard edelman

Edelman to cut 390 staff globally due to pandemic impact
Jun 3, 2020
Arvind Hickman

Edelman is reducing its global workforce by nearly 7% as the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic completely erode its profit margin.

Edelman's David Brain to oversee Middle East and Africa in addition to Asia-Pacific
Dec 20, 2012
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - Edelman has added oversight of Africa and the Middle East to the responsibilities of David Brain, currently president and CEO of Asia-Pacific.

Edelman expands into Vietnam
Feb 27, 2012
Staff Reporters

HO CHI MINH CITY - Public relations firm Edelman has ventured into the Vietnam market, following the acquisition of AVC Communications, pending government approval.

Edelman appoints Michael Slaby as global digital head
Jun 11, 2010
Kate Nicholson

GLOBAL - Edelman has appointed Michael Slaby as executive vice-president and global practice chair of the firm's digital operations.

