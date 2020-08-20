results

WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
5 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.

With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba posts robust results
Aug 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Chinese technology giant gains from pandemic as it reports 34% increase in revenue and 42% rise in income.

WPP AUNZ numbers beat (low) expectations in H1 as sweeping recast takes hold
Aug 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Sales dropped 14.3% and operating profit plunged 61.5% in the first half, but cost savings helped the company exceed forecasts.

JD.com beats Q2 expectations with 33.8% increase in revenues
Aug 18, 2020
Yaling Jiang

Several luxury brands including Prada Group’s Church’s, Christopher Kane, Tom Dixon, and Sergio Rossi launched on platform

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard
Aug 13, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Quarterly revenue falls 18% and operating profit plunges 39.2%, although the company says cost cuts announced in December have begun to have an impact.

Disney makes direct-to-consumer push as pandemic hammers legacy businesses
Aug 5, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Subscriber numbers across new platforms crosses 100 million, as 20 channels to be shuttered as part of new strategy

