Durex challenges sexual norms in major brand relaunch
Feb 17, 2020
Brittaney Kiefer

Brand will 'take a stand for sex' in its global marketing and communications.

Google relaunches ad products suite
Jun 27, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Doubleclick brand jettisoned as Google reorganises ad and marketing tools for better integration.

Bell Pottinger Asia rebrands as Klareco Communications
Sep 8, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Memo from CEO states that Asia business of beleaguered UK namesake is "ringfenced" and solvent.

Westpac relaunches Bank of Melbourne with Ogilvy campaign
Jul 26, 2011
Emily Tan

MELBOURNE – Westpac-owned Bank of Melbourne has teamed up with Ogilvy Group Melbourne for its to rebrand and relaunch.

MySpace relaunches again in bid to reverse decline
Oct 28, 2010
Ben Bold

GLOBAL - News Corporation is making a last-ditch attempt to turn around the ailing fortunes of social media site MySpace with another revamp of the site.

New CBeebies website leads BBC Worldwide's online makeover
Oct 4, 2010
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - BBC Worldwide, the commercial arm of the BBC, has announced the relaunch of its channel websites with a brand new consumer site for its preschool property CBeebies.

