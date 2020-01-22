regulations
Creator and influencer council launches in Philippines
A code of ethics will be established by members, a step in the right direction for the country’s influencer marketing scene.
Indonesia's beer-sales regulations: How marketers will react
INDONESIA - Breweries expect to lose 50 per cent of their retail outlets in Indonesia as a result of changing regulations, with inevitable impact on advertising budgets and marketing tactics.
WFA claims EU data-protection proposals threaten digital innovation
Mincing no words, the WFA (World Federation of Advertisers) has issued a statement opposing proposed European Union rules about digital privacy that would “threaten the fundamentals of the internet ecosystem” and “undercut the advertising-funded business model that drives the digital economy as we know it”.
