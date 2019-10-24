print

Singapore grower wants people to consider the high cost of imported foods
Oct 24, 2019
Ad Nut

Singapore grower wants people to consider the high cost of imported foods

THE WORK: 'Choose good. Do good.' for Sustenir by Iris.

SPH media profits plunge; introduces ‘integrated’ sales approach to boost ad spend
Oct 18, 2019
Staff Reporters

SPH media profits plunge; introduces ‘integrated’ sales approach to boost ad spend

A sobering outlook from Singapore’s publishing giant in its 2018/9 financial year results, as it gets underway with a streamlining strategy.

SPH media revenues continue slide
Apr 10, 2019
Staff Reporters

SPH media revenues continue slide

Shortened holiday ad period and slowing print revenues weigh on results in first half of fiscal year.

Bloomberg Media clocks up 16% annual revenue growth
Jan 30, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Bloomberg Media clocks up 16% annual revenue growth

CEO Justin Smith expecting double-digit growth again in 2019.

Dow Jones is launching luxury glossies even though print is pooped
Dec 6, 2018
Olivia Parker

Dow Jones is launching luxury glossies even though print is pooped

After launching new Mansion Global and Penta products this year, publisher Mae Cheng tells Campaign Asia-Pacific what's working in the world of glossy magazines.

Hong Kong airlines launches new inflight magazine, +852
Dec 5, 2018
Olivia Parker

Hong Kong airlines launches new inflight magazine, +852

The airline revamps its inflight offering with a new publication named after the city's international calling code, along with fresh meals for economy passengers.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia