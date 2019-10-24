Singapore grower wants people to consider the high cost of imported foods
THE WORK: 'Choose good. Do good.' for Sustenir by Iris.
SPH media profits plunge; introduces ‘integrated’ sales approach to boost ad spend
A sobering outlook from Singapore’s publishing giant in its 2018/9 financial year results, as it gets underway with a streamlining strategy.
SPH media revenues continue slide
Shortened holiday ad period and slowing print revenues weigh on results in first half of fiscal year.
Bloomberg Media clocks up 16% annual revenue growth
CEO Justin Smith expecting double-digit growth again in 2019.
Dow Jones is launching luxury glossies even though print is pooped
After launching new Mansion Global and Penta products this year, publisher Mae Cheng tells Campaign Asia-Pacific what's working in the world of glossy magazines.
Hong Kong airlines launches new inflight magazine, +852
The airline revamps its inflight offering with a new publication named after the city's international calling code, along with fresh meals for economy passengers.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins