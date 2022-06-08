Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
3 days ago

A picture tells a thousand father-child stories

A new print campaign for McDonald’s Philippines shows that a few good photos are all you need to tell a powerful story.

Simply called ‘Happy Moments’, McDonald’s Philippines has collaborated with Leo Burnett Manila and Dubai for a sweet Father’s Day print campaign. The three hero images, photographed by Madrid-based Ale Burset, aim to showcase the length that fathers go to bond with their children. Such as dressing up as a mermaid.

It’s a simple idea, but Ad Nut thinks it’s the quality and editing of the photos that really make the campaign. Ad Nut has seen many a campaign where families are captured in ‘special moments’ consuming a particular product, but this one hits different because of the mood these photos capture. They feel raw and naturalistic, perhaps also owing to the setting of these photos on the streets rather than a McDonald’s restaurant.

