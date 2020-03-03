porter novelli

Porter Novelli names McKinsey's David Bentley CEO
Mar 3, 2020
Thomas Moore

The role had been vacant since Brad MacAfee left in December.

Porter Novelli CEO Brad MacAfee departs
Dec 16, 2019
John Harrington

Brad MacAfee is leaving Porter Novelli after almost two decades, which included four years as chief executive of the Omnicom network agency.

Brand Health Check: Can Clarks find its feet in APAC?
Jul 26, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Perception of the brand in Asia has sunk to its lowest point in a decade amid a CEO resignation, falling profits and store closures. We asked four experts to explain what the shoemaker can do.

Frightening VR surrounds viewer with internal naysayers
Jun 1, 2017
Ad Nut

Project by Porter Novelli Melbourne addresses eating disorders, also shows potential of VR beyond frivolous commercial promotions.

'Staggering' rise in crisis work amid global uncertainty: Porter Novelli CEO
Mar 28, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Brad MacAfee says while campaigns and integration remain key to the PR business, reputation management is top of mind in the current geopolitical climate.

Porter Novelli urges Aussies to 'stress down' with social web animations
Jul 24, 2012
Staff Reporters

MELBOURNE - Working with health insurer Bupa to support 'Stress Down Day', a 27 July event aimed at highlighting stress and raising funds for crisis-support organisation Lifeline, Porter Novelli has contributed a series of user-customisable Web animations.

