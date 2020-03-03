porter novelli
Porter Novelli names McKinsey's David Bentley CEO
The role had been vacant since Brad MacAfee left in December.
Porter Novelli CEO Brad MacAfee departs
Brad MacAfee is leaving Porter Novelli after almost two decades, which included four years as chief executive of the Omnicom network agency.
Brand Health Check: Can Clarks find its feet in APAC?
Perception of the brand in Asia has sunk to its lowest point in a decade amid a CEO resignation, falling profits and store closures. We asked four experts to explain what the shoemaker can do.
Frightening VR surrounds viewer with internal naysayers
Project by Porter Novelli Melbourne addresses eating disorders, also shows potential of VR beyond frivolous commercial promotions.
'Staggering' rise in crisis work amid global uncertainty: Porter Novelli CEO
Brad MacAfee says while campaigns and integration remain key to the PR business, reputation management is top of mind in the current geopolitical climate.
Porter Novelli urges Aussies to 'stress down' with social web animations
MELBOURNE - Working with health insurer Bupa to support 'Stress Down Day', a 27 July event aimed at highlighting stress and raising funds for crisis-support organisation Lifeline, Porter Novelli has contributed a series of user-customisable Web animations.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins