1 day ago
Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad
The Audi film—featuring HK star Andy Lau—is under fire for word-for-word similarities to a poem constructed by a Chinese influencer on Douyin.
Mar 21, 2018
India and Pakistan at loggerheads over BBlunt plagiarism row
A BBlunt commercial that has been copied frame-to-frame by a Pakistani beauty brand is causing tension across the border.
Jun 16, 2017
Philippines tourism fires McCann over 'Sights' ad (Updated)
Agency statement says work for Phillipines Tourism is original, and not a ripoff of a 2014 South African ad.
Jan 3, 2012
SPH accuses Yahoo of ‘free-riding’ in copyright spat
SINGAPORE – In the latest round of Singapore Press Holdings versus Yahoo Southeast Asia, SPH has expressed its determination to pursue the law-suit vigorously and to protect its copyrighted works.
