plagiarism

Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

The Audi film—featuring HK star Andy Lau—is under fire for word-for-word similarities to a poem constructed by a Chinese influencer on Douyin.

India and Pakistan at loggerheads over BBlunt plagiarism row
Mar 21, 2018
Prasad Sangameshwaran

India and Pakistan at loggerheads over BBlunt plagiarism row

A BBlunt commercial that has been copied frame-to-frame by a Pakistani beauty brand is causing tension across the border.

Philippines tourism fires McCann over 'Sights' ad (Updated)
Jun 16, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Philippines tourism fires McCann over 'Sights' ad (Updated)

Agency statement says work for Phillipines Tourism is original, and not a ripoff of a 2014 South African ad.

SPH accuses Yahoo of ‘free-riding’ in copyright spat
Jan 3, 2012
Unknown Unknown

SPH accuses Yahoo of ‘free-riding’ in copyright spat

SINGAPORE – In the latest round of Singapore Press Holdings versus Yahoo Southeast Asia, SPH has expressed its determination to pursue the law-suit vigorously and to protect its copyrighted works.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

3 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

4 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

5 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

6 ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

7 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

8 Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

9 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

10 Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed