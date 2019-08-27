philip morris international
The extinction of the chief digital officer
The chief digital officer for a major brand argues that his position ought to be eliminated.
Cannes Lions slammed for placing Philip Morris on Good Track
Company has its own space and programme of events at festival.
Why PMI is doubling down on wooing Cannes
From Wyclef Jean to Cindy Gallop to its massive beach house, the tobacco company really, really wants to tap the creative community to help it give the cigarette alternatives story consumer traction.
Behind Philip Morris’s entreaty to agencies
The tobacco giant wants creative people on its side as it looks to step up marketing around its smoke-free products. But the decision to work with a tobacco brand is still not straightforward.
Philip Morris reaches out to new agency for IQOS brand
The move signals changing dynamics between Big Tobacco and advertising.
