philip morris international

The extinction of the chief digital officer
Aug 27, 2019
Jaime Suarez

The extinction of the chief digital officer

The chief digital officer for a major brand argues that his position ought to be eliminated.

Cannes Lions slammed for placing Philip Morris on Good Track
Jun 22, 2019
Arvind Hickman

Cannes Lions slammed for placing Philip Morris on Good Track

Company has its own space and programme of events at festival.

Why PMI is doubling down on wooing Cannes
Jun 18, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Why PMI is doubling down on wooing Cannes

From Wyclef Jean to Cindy Gallop to its massive beach house, the tobacco company really, really wants to tap the creative community to help it give the cigarette alternatives story consumer traction.

Behind Philip Morris’s entreaty to agencies
Aug 27, 2018
David Blecken

Behind Philip Morris’s entreaty to agencies

The tobacco giant wants creative people on its side as it looks to step up marketing around its smoke-free products. But the decision to work with a tobacco brand is still not straightforward.

Philip Morris reaches out to new agency for IQOS brand
Aug 3, 2018
David Blecken

Philip Morris reaches out to new agency for IQOS brand

The move signals changing dynamics between Big Tobacco and advertising.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia