pharmaceuticals
Global forecast: Pharma and healthcare brands shift their ad strategies
Campaign explores how pharma and healthcare brands project the year ahead in spend and media channels—particularly in these trying economic times.
Revolutionising healthcare comms
The creation of McCann Health’s Global Scientific Council brings a valuable new resource for medicine and clients
Why a niche pharma publisher is getting business from BMW
As revenue from blockbuster drugs dries up, brands and media in the pharma space have had to adjust. Sherlynn Tan of Singapore-based MIMS explains what one media owner has done.
Traditional Chinese medicine's healthy mix of history and modernity
TCM is in good shape across Asia, and brands that look to be progressive are reaping considerable rewards.
Big pharma in uphill battle
As the dynamics of healthcare change, brands need to define their selling points.
DMG beats out Raynet Ogilvy for Xi'an-Janssen Pharmaceuticals
BEIJING - DMG Media has won the consolidated business of Xi'an-Janssen Pharmaceuticals following a lengthy and process-driven pitch against Raynet Ogilvy, which concluded last week.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins