pharmaceuticals

Global forecast: Pharma and healthcare brands shift their ad strategies
The Knowledge
1 day ago
Jyoti Rambhai

Global forecast: Pharma and healthcare brands shift their ad strategies

Campaign explores how pharma and healthcare brands project the year ahead in spend and media channels—particularly in these trying economic times.

Why a niche pharma publisher is getting business from BMW
Apr 20, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Why a niche pharma publisher is getting business from BMW

As revenue from blockbuster drugs dries up, brands and media in the pharma space have had to adjust. Sherlynn Tan of Singapore-based MIMS explains what one media owner has done.

Traditional Chinese medicine's healthy mix of history and modernity
Nov 3, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Traditional Chinese medicine's healthy mix of history and modernity

TCM is in good shape across Asia, and brands that look to be progressive are reaping considerable rewards.

Big pharma in uphill battle
Jun 7, 2013
Susie Sell

Big pharma in uphill battle

As the dynamics of healthcare change, brands need to define their selling points.

DMG beats out Raynet Ogilvy for Xi'an-Janssen Pharmaceuticals
May 30, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

DMG beats out Raynet Ogilvy for Xi'an-Janssen Pharmaceuticals

BEIJING - DMG Media has won the consolidated business of Xi'an-Janssen Pharmaceuticals following a lengthy and process-driven pitch against Raynet Ogilvy, which concluded last week.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022

2 Agency of the Year 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

4 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

How are you using discovery commerce?

5 How are you using discovery commerce?

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Australia/New Zealand

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Australia/New Zealand

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Asia-Pacific

Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal involving Dentsu, Hakuhodo and ADK

8 Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal

Leo Burnett, Mindshare and Ogilvy win big at Southeast Asia AOY awards

9 Leo Burnett, Mindshare and Ogilvy win big at Southeast Asia AOY awards

Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

10 Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region