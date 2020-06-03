performance
Debating the merits of a short or long marketing strategy in this climate
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Slashed budgets and the compulsion to keep the lights on may deter lengthy brand-building plans from marketers, despite their importance.
How Pizza Hut Taiwan and Appier used AI to optimise online ordering
CASE STUDY: A machine-learning system helped hit the right customers with a popup discount offer, increasing conversion rates by 15%.
Why no-one should have 'performance' in their job title
Many people in our industry mistakenly believe "performance" is just a set of media channels, when in fact it's a way of thinking—and one we should all embrace.
Mindshare forges closer links with Neo to unite brand and demand
'Refocus' will result in number of new roles across Mindshare and Neo.
What can online advertising companies learn from out-of-home?
The GM of Inskin Media argues against the received wisdom that OOH is for brand-building while digital is not. The problem, she asserts, is the industry selling itself short.
Control vs Exposed moves into APAC
Agency opens first regional office in Singapore.
