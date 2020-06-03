performance

Debating the merits of a short or long marketing strategy in this climate
Jun 3, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Slashed budgets and the compulsion to keep the lights on may deter lengthy brand-building plans from marketers, despite their importance.

How Pizza Hut Taiwan and Appier used AI to optimise online ordering
Apr 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: A machine-learning system helped hit the right customers with a popup discount offer, increasing conversion rates by 15%.

Why no-one should have 'performance' in their job title
Feb 26, 2020
Matt Dailey

Many people in our industry mistakenly believe "performance" is just a set of media channels, when in fact it's a way of thinking—and one we should all embrace.

Mindshare forges closer links with Neo to unite brand and demand
Jan 16, 2020
Ben Bold

'Refocus' will result in number of new roles across Mindshare and Neo.

What can online advertising companies learn from out-of-home?
Aug 28, 2019
Angeline Lodhia

The GM of Inskin Media argues against the received wisdom that OOH is for brand-building while digital is not. The problem, she asserts, is the industry selling itself short.

Control vs Exposed moves into APAC
May 23, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Agency opens first regional office in Singapore.

