outbrain
Taboola-Outbrain merger called off
Corporate clashes—accentuated by the pressures of Covid-19—led to the breakdown of the deal between the two ad firms.
Native is still massively misunderstood
Seven months into the job, Outbrain's APAC managing director is staggered by how misunderstood native advertising still is across the industry.
Outbrain updates Amplify dashboard with Lookalike Audiences
The tool mirrors the modelling used by Facebook's Lookalike Audiences tool and Google Similar Audiences.
Outbrain's Sphere: A tool for premium publishers to battle Google/Facebook?
The new platform claims to help publishers in the reader-acquisition battle while offering new revenue options.
Is HTC poised for a comeback with Google's help?
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: HTC is not a brand that commands the sheer devotion of the Apples and Samsungs, but major new investment and VR plans may yet see it right. We asked some key industry pros for their verdict.
Outbrain ventures into programmatic native ads
Content distributor acquires demand-side platform Zemanta.
