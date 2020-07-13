o2o
Why beauty brick-and-mortar is thriving In China
Offline beauty sales are peaking now that China’s online buyers are back at brick-and-mortar chain stores. But can local beauty retailers seize the moment?
China's O2O retail leads in technology, but is letting us down in content
China's O2O 'new retail' scene is missing out on opportunities to connect with consumers in ways that improve their lives, says Havas Group's Greater China strategy chief.
Giving physical retail a facelift: 5 lessons from beauty
A sector focused on physical beauty is also focused on deriving greater value from physical stores. A brand and experience strategist with Fitch Hong Kong explains what beauty brands are doing right.
How to make your brand matter in the new retail paradigm
The major challenge that retail brands must reckon with is not physical versus digital. It’s cultural.
AI in retail: It’s just the beginning
The promise of AI in retail is its ability to provide a shopper with a feeling of personal communication across all shopping channels at scale.
O2O: India's Affle acquires Singapore-based Shoffr
Company claims its third acquisition in 12 months completes its omnichannel consumer platform.
