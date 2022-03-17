Digital News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Hakuhodo ties up with GrabAds

This deal enables Hakuhodo's clients to use GrabAds' first-party data to better understand changing consumer tastes in the region and develop online-to-offline campaigns.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Hakuhodo DY Holdings has partnered with GrabAds, Grab’s advertising business unit, to co-develop online-to-offline (O2O) campaigns aimed at consumers in southeast Asia.

The pact enables Hakuhodo's clients to use GrabAds' first-party data to better understand changing consumer tastes in the region and its superapp advertising expertise spread across GrabCar, GrabFood, GrabMart and GrabPay.

Since 2018, Hakuhodo companies and GrabAds have developed several campaigns that have combined online reach with offline brand experiences. Masato Aoki, corporate officer at Hakuhodo, said in a release that Hakuhodo was the first Japanese advertising company to sign a "regional multi-year partnership with Grab." This deal is important to the Japanese network because according to a recent survey, 80% of Southeast Asia's senior marketers are planning to increase ad distribution on the Superapp platforms in 2022.

Ken Mandel, regional managing director and head of GrabAds and Brand Insights, said the superapp was "delighted" to help Hakuhodo's clients better understand "superlocal behaviors, trends and tastes across Southeast Asia and harness the power of superapp advertising to accelerate omni-channel marketing in this region".

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

1 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

3 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

4 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Singtel names new creative lead agency

5 Singtel names new creative lead agency

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

7 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

9 See all the 2022 Spikes winners

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

10 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Related Articles

Hakuhodo recovers but fails to rise above
Analysis
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Hakuhodo recovers but fails to rise above

Amit Misra named Southeast Asia CEO for MSL
PR
Feb 16, 2022
Staff Reporters

Amit Misra named Southeast Asia CEO for MSL

Agency Report Card 2021: Hakuhodo
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: Hakuhodo

Publicis Groupe appoints Ajay Thrivikraman as chief creative officer, Southeast Asia
News
Mar 3, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

Publicis Groupe appoints Ajay Thrivikraman as chief ...

Just Published

ACCC sues Meta over Facebook scam crypto ads
Advertising
15 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

ACCC sues Meta over Facebook scam crypto ads

Australian regulator alleges that Meta "aided and abetted" scams that have robbed citizens of thousands of dollars since 2020.

Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions ...

Krungsi First Choice and Leo Burnett Thailand used a 'meta' idea—an ad that shows the brand attempting to shoot an ad in the metaverse—to build affinity among a new audience. Hear the inside story of how the ad came about.

TBWA transforms its 'pirate' ship during the voyage
Analysis
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

TBWA transforms its 'pirate' ship during the voyage

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The Omnicom-owned 'collective' makes a compelling case that it's no longer a traditional creative agency. Did it do enough to earn an 'A'?

Despair and shock: How advertising chiefs have been grappling with Russian exits
Advertising
16 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Despair and shock: How advertising chiefs have been ...

As agencies and brands continue to close down Russian operations and sanctions start to bite, many fear that it will be a long time before anyone can even think about reopening.