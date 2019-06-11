nfl
Everything we know about Super Bowl LV so far
Which brands bought ad space and which are sitting on the bench for this year’s big game.
Football boots rival sports into touch
F1 and baseball make gains, but neither come close to the beautiful game’s grip on Asia-Pacific.
Nike's Kaepernick ad: Let's not get carried away
The brand deserves praise, but more for making a smart marketing decision than for taking a stand on a hot-button issue.
Foreign sports eye fertile Asian grounds
Sports-fandom used to be predicated by locality. Today, the world’s biggest sports brands are in an arms race to build culture for the game on foreign soil, from the ground up.
How the Super Bowl topped Weibo's trending topics
Andrew Collins, group CEO of China-based social media firm Mailman, explores the NFL’s social media strategy, which delivered a Super Bowl frenzy to China.
Data storytelling from the NFL: How marketers can make data sell
SALT LAKE CITY - Data with a clear story steers content marketing at the NFL. It also drives business. Brent Dykes, author of Web Analytics Action Hero and key members from the NFL’s business intelligence unit offered practical tips and examples to marketers at the Adobe Summit.
