India's Valentine's Day advertising showcase
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Nescafé Australia campaign makes full use of Sophie Monk’s charm
Jan 14, 2021
Ad Nut

The Aussie singer and personality shines in a new social-led Nestlé campaign.

New Nescafé coffee campaign copies a 1980s hair-colour TVC
Nov 29, 2018
Ad Nut

But it's OK, because the new video from McCann Worldgroup is an homage to an oddly beloved old commercial starring actor Kenneth Tsang.

EMA winners: Best Creative Idea
Jun 13, 2018
Staff Reporters

The winning agency worked with the client to create something memorable in Beijing's fashion landmark, Taikoo Li Sanlitun.

Nescafé Philippines' 24-hour love affair on Twitter
Sep 20, 2016
Byravee Iyer

In the first Southeast Asia use of Twitter Moments, the brand capitalised on the 'KathNiel' celebrity romance.

How do you sell instant coffee in Vietnam? Surely not like this
Jan 7, 2015
Matthew Miller

VIETNAM - Nescafe, through Publicis Vietnam, has deployed YouTube's interactive technology to promote a variety of iced coffee. But the effort leaves us cold.

