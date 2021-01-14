Search
1 day ago
India's Valentine's Day advertising showcase
View the films here
Jan 14, 2021
Nescafé Australia campaign makes full use of Sophie Monk’s charm
The Aussie singer and personality shines in a new social-led Nestlé campaign.
Nov 29, 2018
New Nescafé coffee campaign copies a 1980s hair-colour TVC
But it's OK, because the new video from McCann Worldgroup is an homage to an oddly beloved old commercial starring actor Kenneth Tsang.
Jun 13, 2018
EMA winners: Best Creative Idea
The winning agency worked with the client to create something memorable in Beijing's fashion landmark, Taikoo Li Sanlitun.
Sep 20, 2016
Nescafé Philippines' 24-hour love affair on Twitter
In the first Southeast Asia use of Twitter Moments, the brand capitalised on the 'KathNiel' celebrity romance.
Jan 7, 2015
How do you sell instant coffee in Vietnam? Surely not like this
VIETNAM - Nescafe, through Publicis Vietnam, has deployed YouTube's interactive technology to promote a variety of iced coffee. But the effort leaves us cold.
