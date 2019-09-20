mike amour

Havas Group restructures Asia-Pacific leadership
Sep 20, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

APAC CEO Mike Amour to leave the company with key regional markets reporting directly to New York and London.

5 of Asia's top media chiefs name their biggest challenges
Feb 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

Ahead of Campaign360, our flagship conference themed around the value of media, we asked five media agency heads to share their thoughts on the most testing issues facing their business.

Starcom MediaVest’s Mike Amour to exit Publicis Media
Jul 19, 2016
Gabey Goh

The APAC president's next role is unknown.

SMG reshuffles management structure, appoints Mike Amour as APAC president
Jan 8, 2015
Emily Tan

GLOBAL - Starcom MediaVest Group has reorganised its regional structure back to the more traditional APAC, EMEA, LATAM, North America and North Asia groupings.

Project: WorldWide adds Kunal Roy to APAC team
Mar 11, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

SINGAPORE - Following on its February announcement of expanding shopper marketing efforts in Asia, independent agency, Project: Worldwide, is putting Kunal Roy on the job as strategy and planning director, effective immediately.

Project WorldWide seeks acquisitions to expand in Asia
Jan 23, 2013
Byravee Iyer

SINGAPORE – US-headquartered experiential marketing company Project WorldWide plans to buy several small agencies across Asia as it seeks to boost its business in the region.

