Havas Group restructures Asia-Pacific leadership
APAC CEO Mike Amour to leave the company with key regional markets reporting directly to New York and London.
5 of Asia's top media chiefs name their biggest challenges
Ahead of Campaign360, our flagship conference themed around the value of media, we asked five media agency heads to share their thoughts on the most testing issues facing their business.
Starcom MediaVest’s Mike Amour to exit Publicis Media
The APAC president's next role is unknown.
SMG reshuffles management structure, appoints Mike Amour as APAC president
GLOBAL - Starcom MediaVest Group has reorganised its regional structure back to the more traditional APAC, EMEA, LATAM, North America and North Asia groupings.
Project: WorldWide adds Kunal Roy to APAC team
SINGAPORE - Following on its February announcement of expanding shopper marketing efforts in Asia, independent agency, Project: Worldwide, is putting Kunal Roy on the job as strategy and planning director, effective immediately.
Project WorldWide seeks acquisitions to expand in Asia
SINGAPORE – US-headquartered experiential marketing company Project WorldWide plans to buy several small agencies across Asia as it seeks to boost its business in the region.
