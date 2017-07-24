michelin
Michelin names Ogilvy global CRM agency of record
The tire brand will leverage Ogilvy’s end-to-end experience offering across loyalty, mar tech and global delivery.
Havas Media wins Michelin account off MEC
Havas Media won the business after a pitch earlier this year and will take over the account this month.
LG promotes TV with 'curvature cuisine' gimmick in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - LG has emphasised the features of its high-end curved OLED TV, launched in the city in October 2013, with a HK$1-million brand experience that involves the curvature of food.
Continental calls PR agency meeting for SUV tyre launch
SHANGHAI - Continental, a major global tyre producer, has invited a number of PR agencies for an agency meeting to identify a partner to lead the launch of its new SUV tyre product in China later this year.
Digital happenings this week from Michelin, Tumblr, InMobi and more
A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.
Michelin calls CRM pitch for China business
SHANGHAI - Michelin has called a CRM pitch for its Michelin and Michelin TyrePlus business in China, with Rapp and OgilvyOne among the agencies understood to be competing for the business.
