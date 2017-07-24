michelin

Michelin names Ogilvy global CRM agency of record
10 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

The tire brand will leverage Ogilvy’s end-to-end experience offering across loyalty, mar tech and global delivery.

Havas Media wins Michelin account off MEC
Jul 24, 2017
Emily Tan

Havas Media won the business after a pitch earlier this year and will take over the account this month.

LG promotes TV with 'curvature cuisine' gimmick in Hong Kong
Apr 28, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - LG has emphasised the features of its high-end curved OLED TV, launched in the city in October 2013, with a HK$1-million brand experience that involves the curvature of food.

Continental calls PR agency meeting for SUV tyre launch
Apr 3, 2013
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Continental, a major global tyre producer, has invited a number of PR agencies for an agency meeting to identify a partner to lead the launch of its new SUV tyre product in China later this year.

Digital happenings this week from Michelin, Tumblr, InMobi and more
Nov 29, 2012
Staff Writers

A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

Michelin calls CRM pitch for China business
Nov 23, 2012
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Michelin has called a CRM pitch for its Michelin and Michelin TyrePlus business in China, with Rapp and OgilvyOne among the agencies understood to be competing for the business.

