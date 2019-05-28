men

Forget gender-neutral fashion. Chinese men want women’s clothes
1 day ago
Jiaqi Luo

Young Chinese men have turned to women’s clothes for inspiration. But can brands capitalize on this trend while the government pushes traditional masculinity?

Selling face wash? Use a couple of slappers
May 28, 2019
Ad Nut

Pond’s Men Indonesia wants to rethink 'butch' advertising, and offers a slightly odd alternative.

Why gender-neutral marketing may not mean equality
May 28, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Efforts to address authentic differences between men and women need not be held back in the name of political correctness or progressiveness, say practitioners.

Look around your office. Is it serious about diversity? Take our survey
Apr 11, 2019
Olivia Parker

Campaign and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of "diversity", whether it relates to gender, age, race or any other factor. One participant will win a ticket to our Women Leading Change event in Singapore, to hear the results.

Is Chinese masculinity in crisis or an opportunity for brands?
Nov 26, 2018
Ri An Quek

There is more to the emerging Chinese masculinity landscape than effeminate, androgynous good-looking males.

We need to talk about men
Jul 6, 2018
Miriam Rayman

Masculinity needs an urgent update.

