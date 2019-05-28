men
Forget gender-neutral fashion. Chinese men want women’s clothes
Young Chinese men have turned to women’s clothes for inspiration. But can brands capitalize on this trend while the government pushes traditional masculinity?
Selling face wash? Use a couple of slappers
Pond’s Men Indonesia wants to rethink 'butch' advertising, and offers a slightly odd alternative.
Why gender-neutral marketing may not mean equality
Efforts to address authentic differences between men and women need not be held back in the name of political correctness or progressiveness, say practitioners.
Look around your office. Is it serious about diversity? Take our survey
Campaign and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of "diversity", whether it relates to gender, age, race or any other factor. One participant will win a ticket to our Women Leading Change event in Singapore, to hear the results.
Is Chinese masculinity in crisis or an opportunity for brands?
There is more to the emerging Chinese masculinity landscape than effeminate, androgynous good-looking males.
We need to talk about men
Masculinity needs an urgent update.
