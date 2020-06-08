membership

True transformation: Our coverage during COVID
Jun 8, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

True transformation: Our coverage during COVID

MEMBER'S NEWSLETTER: Over the past few months Campaign has become a focal point for shared experiences, opinions and strategies on how to navigate a changed world.

Costco grand-opening hoopla gives way to disappointment in Shanghai
Sep 4, 2019
Jingjing Ma

Costco grand-opening hoopla gives way to disappointment in Shanghai

A week after its China debut caused a frenzy, the retailer is enduring a wave of membership cancellations.

3 unique features of China’s new retail
Aug 5, 2019
Ruonan Zheng

3 unique features of China’s new retail

Much has been written about how shopping in China is more technologically advanced than it is in the West, but at what point did China’s tech surpass the West’s, and what was the country’s formula for producing this unique consumer ecosystem?

Don't miss out on Campaign's crucial March issue
Jan 23, 2019
Staff Reporters

Don't miss out on Campaign's crucial March issue

Upcoming print magazine will feature annual Agency Report Cards and family tree chart while diving into how media agencies really provide value, KOL marketing challenges and more.

HKIRC said online retail and user engagement is lacking in .hk domains
Jul 8, 2010
Jane Leung

HKIRC said online retail and user engagement is lacking in .hk domains

HONG KONG - Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation (HKIRC) has announced the lack of online retail platforms and secure payment measures under the .hk domain.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia