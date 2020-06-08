membership
Costco grand-opening hoopla gives way to disappointment in Shanghai
A week after its China debut caused a frenzy, the retailer is enduring a wave of membership cancellations.
3 unique features of China’s new retail
Much has been written about how shopping in China is more technologically advanced than it is in the West, but at what point did China’s tech surpass the West’s, and what was the country’s formula for producing this unique consumer ecosystem?
HKIRC said online retail and user engagement is lacking in .hk domains
HONG KONG - Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation (HKIRC) has announced the lack of online retail platforms and secure payment measures under the .hk domain.
