Facebook remains top social-media platform for APAC marketers: report
Dec 14, 2022
Matthew Keegan

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram maintain their dominance while TikTok shows rapid growth. Plus, measuring social ROI continues to be a major challenge for marketers.

Indonesians lead Southeast Asia in beauty talk
Aug 1, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Meltwater report highlights market trends and predictions in Southeast Asia’s beauty industry.

Isentia sues Meltwater Australia over alleged ‘free-riding’
Jun 16, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Meltwater strongly denies claims of breach of print-monitoring contracts with Isentia.

CAAS launches tender for media monitoring business
Jan 25, 2010
Lai Ee Na

SINGAPORE - The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has put out a tender for its media monitoring. The contract is for one year.

