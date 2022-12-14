Search
Dec 14, 2022
Facebook remains top social-media platform for APAC marketers: report
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram maintain their dominance while TikTok shows rapid growth. Plus, measuring social ROI continues to be a major challenge for marketers.
Aug 1, 2019
Indonesians lead Southeast Asia in beauty talk
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Meltwater report highlights market trends and predictions in Southeast Asia’s beauty industry.
Jun 16, 2017
Isentia sues Meltwater Australia over alleged ‘free-riding’
Meltwater strongly denies claims of breach of print-monitoring contracts with Isentia.
Jan 25, 2010
CAAS launches tender for media monitoring business
SINGAPORE - The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has put out a tender for its media monitoring. The contract is for one year.
